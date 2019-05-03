Police: Man killed, driver arrested in hit-and-run

A hit-and-run crash in the far northwest valley this morning left a pedestrian dead and a motorist in handcuffs, according to Metro Police.

The 65-year-old victim, who died at the scene, was in a crosswalk when he was hit by a pickup truck about 5 a.m. at El Capitan Way and Horse Drive, police said. His name was not released.

Bian Alton, who left the scene, was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood, police said. Alton, 26, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, jail logs show.

The victim was crossing El Capitan when he was hit by the truck, which was heading north, police said.

The death marked the 41st traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.