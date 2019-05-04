It’s time for Congress to act

There has been nothing in U.S. history like the current presidency. Donald Trump has attacked the free press, even going so far as to label journalists as “an enemy of the people” who concoct “fake news.” The courts have been routinely criticized and shown a total lack of respect by the president. It’s an anti-science, anti-knowledge and anti-democracy presidency, and most Republicans are complicit for having acquiesced to Trump’s agenda.

The American people have stood by and watched incompetent and unqualified Trump loyalists be appointed to key positions within the executive branch. These are the tactics that have been used by authoritarian, corrupt regimes such as China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

Trump has bashed our allies while openly admiring authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. He has also attacked our democratic values at home. The Constitution provides a remedy for irresponsible, anti-American behavior and actions: impeachment.