Knights are to blame for loss

It was not just the five-minute power play that caused the Vegas Golden Knights to lose their first-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.

If that had been a Golden Knight lying on the ice with blood coming from his head, the Knights coaching staff, players and fans would have been yelling for a five-minute major penalty against the Sharks. A number of teams have killed off a five-minute power play without giving up four goals in four minutes. Marc-André Fleury is a fantastic goalie, but he cannot kill a penalty by himself. Where were the Knights defensemen to help him out during that crucial stretch?

Barclay Goodrow was a fourth-line forward who had played about 10 minutes of a 78-minute game. Where were the Knights defensemen to stop him?

The Knights also led the series 3-1. All they had to do was win one game out of three, with one game on their home ice. The Knights lost three in a row, giving up a shorthanded goal in double-overtime on their home ice. Again, where were the defensemen on that goal to help out Fleury?