Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson dies at 52

Cathleen Allison / AP/File

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson died early Saturday while receiving "emergency care" in Carson City, according to a news release from Assembly Democrats. He was 52.

The news release did not provide other details about his death.

Thompson joined the Assembly in 2013 and he later served as chair of the education committee. The news release said he worked on bills that increased student educational opportunities and stopped employment discrimination against people with a criminal record.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, in a statement, described Thompson's death as sudden and says he was well respected among other Nevada lawmakers for his "dedication and leadership."

"His warm smile and larger-than-life presence will truly be missed in our Assembly chamber," Frierson said in a statement.

Several lawmakers took to social media to express grief over his death.

Democratic Assemblyman Steve Yeager wrote on Twitter that "we are absolutely heartbroken. Nobody could light up a room like T-squared."

Thompson represented a swath of North Las Vegas in Clark County.