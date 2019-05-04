Radio industry veteran Mason joins Las Vegas sports-media network

Vegas Stats and Information Network has hired a former CBS Radio executive as its chairman, according to a news release.

VSiN announced this week that Dan Mason, who is also the chairman of the nonprofit Broadcasters Foundation of America, has been hired to help oversee the company.

Mason joined CBS Radio in 1995 and spent more than a decade as the organization’s president and CEO. He’s worked for VSiN in an advisory role since June 2018, according to his LinkedIn page.

“There are few media executives with both the experience and reputation that Dan brings to the table,” said Brian Musburger, VSiN’s CEO and founder, in a statement. “He’s already brought invaluable guidance to our team as a senior adviser and investor and we look forward to having even greater access to his unmatched depth of knowledge and relationships in the industry.”

Started in 2017, VSiN is a sports media network dedicated to sports betting information. Musburger is the nephew of legendary former sportscaster Brent Musburger, who is also a big part of the network.

VSiN recently extended an agreement with satellite radio provider SiriusXM to broadcast its content around the clock.

“Brian and his team have caught lightning in a bottle here,” Mason said in a statement. “Besides establishing itself on the satellite platform, VSiN has made tremendous inroads into the (over the top streaming media) space with Sling TV and FuboTV, as well as growing its own subscription offerings.”

Mason, who was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2015, said the next step for the network is to expand its reach across additional spaces, including traditional terrestrial radio.

VSiN uses a specially made broadcast studio inside the South Point.