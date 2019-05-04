Remembering a great Nevadan

Regarding the April 17 letter on “Celebrate black women’s success,” let’s honor Las Vegas’ Sarann Knight-Preddy. She was the first African-American lady to be granted a gaming license in Nevada.

And what a lady she was. She was usually beautifully dressed, complete with a hat on. Also, she was proud of her roots. She has been recognized throughout Clark County for her dream of saving the Moulin Rouge, the first officially integrated casino in Clark County. She bought it, but fire destroyed the edifice. Her dream went up in smoke.

Though that dream did not materialize, Knight-Preddy received numerous awards for her selfless community service. Then there was her autobiography, which was being published around the time of her death in 2014.