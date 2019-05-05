Economy hums for the very few

Every opportunity President Donald Trump has, he brags about how great the economy is.

The question is who is and who is not benefitting from it Are the prices at the gas pump down? How about your grocery bill? Have you planned on buying a house or car lately? Are your tax returns much higher, if at all, than last year? Are your wages up? Was your pension increase better than normal?

The top 2% don’t care about the rise at the gas pumps or increase in house or car costs because their tax returns were substantially higher than last year.

The irony is that 98% of Trump’s base are no better off than last year, and are lucky to be as well off.

Trump is all about Trump and his buddies. Ask yourself: Who has my back? It is not our president.