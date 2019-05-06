Clark County eyes rules for health clinics that claim to offer emergency services

The Clark County Commission will consider on Tuesday an ordinance that would require medical clinics that advertise emergency services to adopt Medicaid/Medicare stipulations.

This comes in response to concerns regarding facilities that offer emergency medical services but are not certified by or accept payments from Medicare and Medicaid.

“This ordinance arose out of concerns regarding the operation of some health clinics,” Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

The proposal was introduced to the commissioners in April. It’s not designed to impact hospitals but rather pop-up clinics claiming to offer emergency services.

According to staff findings, medical facilities and clinics that participate in Medicaid/Medicare programs are obligated to provide certain emergency services that comply with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

Some of these requirements include medical screenings, regardless of whether the individual seeking emergency medical attention can pay. The treatment act also requires the medical facility to stabilize the patient before being transferred to another hospital.

The purpose of the ordinance is to not only establish a local policy concerning hospitals and medical centers advertising emergency medical services, but to also establish criteria to identify certain medical facilities as hospitals, according to staff documents.