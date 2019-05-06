Clark County to hold public auction of surplus goods, lost items

Clark County will host its second government surplus auction of the year next week.

The tri-annual event will be at 8 a.m. Saturday at 4320 Stephanie St., off Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier’s Park.

The auction will feature items acquired from area police and government agencies, said Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling. Items include cars, trucks, computers, office equipment, electronics and other lost items collected at McCarran International Airport.

Patrons will have the chance to preview items during a three-day preregistration period starting Wednesday. Those who want to participate in the live auction must register as a bidder at the TNT Auction trailer located at the auction site. Participants must present a valid ID to register.

Welling said the county contracts with TNT Auction to manage these sales. A catalog listing of all the items can be found at www.tntauction.com. Prices for vehicles start as low as $100. Those who plan to bid on vehicles must register in advance online.

“The various agencies decide what items are placed in the auction for sale,” Welling said. “Every sale is different in terms of the amount of money raised, items sold, number of bidders, etc.”

Proceeds from sales go toward funding partnering government entities, Welling said.

Welling said the county’s February auction raised $1.3 million. Last year’s three auctions yielded a total of $6.9 million and drew an average 1,927 bidders.

“The money goes back to the participating entities or departments,” Welling said.

Payment on winning bids is due in the form of cash, cashier’s check, credit card, debit card, traveler’s check or money order.

For more information visit the county’s website for video walkthroughs in both English and Spanish.