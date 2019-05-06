Find reasons to praise Trump

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

It is unfair not to give the president credit for his good stuff.

According to him, he is underappreciated and should be recognized for his accomplishments. This my short list of his deeds:

• Conned by the “Rocket Man,” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

• Held in high regard by his mentor, Russian President Vladimir Putin

• Has his own attorney general, William Barr (no other president had a personal attorney general)

• Has cages of children in various locations and no record of parents

• Has gas prices over $1 more than one year ago

• Cut emissions limits for automobiles

• Delivered paper towels to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maia

• Used the Army for border control

• Played more golf in less time than any other president

• Has the record for persons leaving government in the shortest time.

Let’s take up a collection for President Donald Trump’s deeds award.