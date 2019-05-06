Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leaving UNLV for Baylor

The offseason reshaping of the Runnin’ Rebels roster continues, as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua announced on Monday that he is leaving UNLV and transferring to Baylor.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua played in all 31 games a freshman in 2018-19, including 11 starts. The athletic 6-foot-8 forward averaged 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13.3 minutes.

He made the announcement via his Instagram account:

A native of Cameroon, Tchamwa Tchatchoua was recruited to UNLV by former head coach Marvin Menzies. When Menzies was fired, Tchamwa Tchatchoua put his name in the NCAA transfer portal and now he’ll head to Baylor with three years of eligibility remaining (after a redshirt year in 2019-20).

Tchamwa Tchatchoua is the first Rebel to go through with a transfer this offseason. Nine returning players entered the portal after Menzies was let go; Amauri Hardy, Bryce Hamilton, Cheickna Dembele and Nick Blair have since opted to remain at UNLV, while Joel Ntambwe, Mbacke Diong, Shakur Juiston and Tervell Beck remain in the portal, undecided.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua recorded one double-double for UNLV, as he posted 13 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Colorado State on Jan. 2. That was his only double-figure scoring game; he had one other game with double-digit rebounds, as he pulled down 10 boards against Indiana State on Dec. 23.

