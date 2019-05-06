Learning to survive a mass shooting takes the child out of childhood

For anyone in a position of authority, it would be wise to watch a video released last week by March for Our Lives.

The video shows an expert speaking to a school staff in California about how to survive an active shooter. That expert is a middle school student — Kayleigh Webb Sanchez, who relays some of the instructions she’s learned from her teachers through the years. Her presentation includes a singalong that could serve as a twisted theme song for today’s dystopian era of gun violence.

“Lockdown, lockdown, let’s all hide. Lock the doors and stay inside. Crouch on down, don’t make a sound. And don’t cry or you’ll be found.”

The message of the video: Today’s young people have realized the unfairness of forcing them to become experts in how to survive mass shootings. With cleareyed vision, they see the solution for gun violence not as teaching survival skills along with the ABC’s but in such means as reducing the killing power of off-the-shelf weapons, improving the mental illness safety net and addressing social isolation.

This is why we challenge decision-makers to view the video. They’ll see one of two things: A) the face of a generation they’re going to help by adopting sensible gun safety policies, or B) the face of an upcoming wave of voters that is going to run them out of office if they maintain the status quo.

March for Our Lives and the generation it represents are proving that their political activism was no passing fancy, and they’re becoming more sophisticated and effective as they mature and grow in numbers.

The video is proof of that. It’s chilling to hear Kayleigh, who’d look perfectly at home on a playground, telling the adults around her things like, “If there was an active shooter, you’d all be dead,” and, “You can’t cry; it gives away your position and your hiding spot.”

March for Our Lives says the video was taken during a training exercise in National City, Calif., and wasn’t scripted.

We’ll take them at their word, but it really doesn’t matter. Nationwide, children like Kayleigh are regularly being subjected to classroom training and live scenarios on active shooters — some of it quite traumatic.

No doubt, it helps. Witness the actions of student Riley Howell last week after a gunman opened fire in a University of North Carolina at Charlotte classroom. Howell, 21, tackled the shooter, likely aware of instructions to fight back if running or sheltering in place aren’t options.

But Howell was shot in the process, losing his life by helping save others.

His sacrifice is heroic and inspiring, but it’s also tragic. Students are being killed and emotionally scarred as lawmakers in far too many places fail to take meaningful action to curb gun violence.

Fortunately, that’s not the case right here and right now in Nevada. State legislators already passed and Gov. Steve Sisolak already signed into law a bill establishing universal background checks for gun purchases, and they are working on a number of other commonsense bills to improve gun safety. Among them are a proposal to eliminate a statute barring local governments from establishing firearms ordinances more restrictive than those encoded in state law. To their credit, several Clark County commissioners are already talking about tailoring county ordinances to enhance safety on the Las Vegas Strip and elsewhere.

But far more work is needed, especially at the federal level. Although bump stock bans have begun to take hold in some states, the federal prohibition on those devices is being challenged in court. And there’s no movement to speak of on reining in legal sales of assault-type rifles, high-capacity magazines, tracer ammunition and other weapons and equipment that were designed for battlefield use.

Of course, this isn’t a problem that can be solved overnight, not with the nation glutted with hundreds of millions of firearms. School security needs to be tightened, and the sad reality is that children will still need to undergo active-shooter training for years to come.

But the sooner lawmakers start making progress, the quicker we can perhaps reach a day when kids like Kayleigh are back to singing about wheels on buses and cows going moo-moo here and there instead of reminders not to cry when somebody’s outside their class wanting to kill them.

Kayleigh and her peers can’t vote. Yet. But when they reach voting age, they’re going to be justifiably indignant toward the lawmakers whose inaction forced them to face the horrors of gun violence at an all-too-tender age.