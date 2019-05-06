Put progress over partisanship

It was a pleasure reading the April 30 editorial, “Infrastructure spending is one issue we all should agree about,” in which Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., was quoted as saying infrastructure “isn’t a Republican-Democrat thing. This is an American people issue.”

What Lee and the editorial pointed out is that Democrats should not be so enamored with “dump Trump” that they do not work with him to repair our rapidly deteriorating roads and bridges.

Helping President Donald Trump is antithetical to my being, given his abysmal conduct. At the same time, there is no greater duty as parents and grandparents than to be good stewards of this world so that we leave it better for those who follow us.