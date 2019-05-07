County holds emergency clinics to Medicaid standards

The Clark County Commission today unanimously approved an ordinance that requires clinics that advertise emergency services to adopt Medicaid/Medicare stipulations and payments.

The new regulations do not apply to grandfathered businesses, Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. The county will work with businesses to ensure proper signage on what payments the clinics accept.

The ordinance comes in response to concerns regarding medical facilities that offer emergency medical services but are not certified by or accept payments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, or CMS.

The proposal was introduced to the commission in April. It’s not designed to impact hospitals but clinics that offer emergency services.

In 2015, more than half of emergency medical services in the United States were paid for with Medicaid or Medicare, according to statistics from the Ambulatory and Hospital Care Statistics Branch.

“With most of the hospitals in the U.S. accepting Medicare and Medicaid and with a significant percentage of visits to emergency rooms expected to be paid by Medicare and/or Medicaid there is a reasonable presumption by a person seeking Emergency Medical Services that if a medical facility advertises that it is a hospital that offers Emergency Medical Services that it will accept Medicare and/or Medicaid as a form of payment,” staff findings state.

CMS reported that in 2016, there were 6,140 hospitals participating in the Medicare program and 782 hospitals — including 350 federal hospitals — not participating.