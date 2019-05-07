Firefighters put out early morning blaze at apartment complex

Firefighters put out a blaze early today at an apartment complex near Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 4:10 a.m. at the Skyline Parc Apartments in the 3600 block of Cambridge Street, officials said. Smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of a two-story building when crews arrived, officials said.

It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, officials said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation, and damage had not yet been estimated, officials said.