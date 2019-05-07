Fresh off UNLV visit, high school sharpshooter Caleb Grill nearing decision

UNLV Athletics

UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger should find out this week whether one of his top recruiting targets will be following him to Las Vegas, as class of 2019 guard Caleb Grill said he expects to make his college decision in the next few days.

Grill, a 3-star prospect, previously pledged to Otzelberger at South Dakota State only to de-commit when the coach left for UNLV. Now, after wrapping up an official visit to UNLV over the weekend, Grill is set to decide between the Rebels and his other two finalists, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Grill said he enjoyed his visit to Las Vegas, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

“It was good,” Grill said. “We had some meetings and also toured the campus and got some shots up in the arena. It was pretty cool to do that. We had some fun. It was just a good visit, hanging out with coach and meeting the players and coaches.”

The 6-foot-3 Grill is regarded as one of the top shooters in the 2019 class and certainly one of the best marksmen still available at this point in the recruiting calendar. He scored 18.4 points per game as a senior at Maize High School (Maize, Kan.) in 2018-19 and set a school record by making 173 3-point field goals during his prep career.

With his shooting touch, it’s plain to see why Grill has become a recruiting priority for Otzelberger.

Grill said the coach made that clear during his visit.

“His main message to me was how bad he wants to coach me. He said that a lot throughout our visit, and we’ve had a connection for a long time.”

UNLV’s basketball roster remains in flux as players weigh their transfer options. Eight scholarship players have entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason: Amauri Hardy, Bryce Hamilton and Cheickna Dembele have since decided to stay at UNLV, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is transferring to Baylor, and Shakur Juiston, Joel Ntambwe, Mbacke Diong and Tervell Beck are still in the portal. A ninth, former walk-on Nick Blair, entered the portal but will remain at UNLV as a scholarship player.

As it stands now, UNLV has 10 scholarship spots filled by returnees and two incoming recruits (juco guard Jonah Antonio and transfer forward Moses Wood). That leaves three open scholarships for the 2019-20 season, depending on whether any players in the portal decide to return.

Grill said it won’t be easy to choose among his three finalists but that he hopes to confer with his family and come up with an answer soon.

“Probably the best fit for me,” Grill said. “There are a lot of things that fit into that criteria. They’re all really good fits but I have to find little differences throughout each school. We’re going to sit down the next couple nights and talk about things we liked at certain schools and things we didn’t like at certain schools, and hopefully we can make a decision.”

