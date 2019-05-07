Man sought in armed robbery at east valley store

METRO POLICE
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 | 9:15 p.m.
An armed suspect who allegedly robbed an east valley business Monday night is being sought by Metro Police.
The crime occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, west of Mount Hood Street, police said.
Wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt and gray Nike sneakers, the man entered the store, approached a clerk and threatened the worker with a gun, police aid.
No one was injured, and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The suspect is a white man in his late 20s who stands between 5 feet, 8 inches, and 5 feet, 9 inches, tall, police said. He has a medium build, had no facial hair and also wore a black T-shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information can call Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.