Man sought in armed robbery at east valley store

METRO POLICE

An armed suspect who allegedly robbed an east valley business Monday night is being sought by Metro Police.

The crime occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, west of Mount Hood Street, police said.

Wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt and gray Nike sneakers, the man entered the store, approached a clerk and threatened the worker with a gun, police aid.

No one was injured, and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect is a white man in his late 20s who stands between 5 feet, 8 inches, and 5 feet, 9 inches, tall, police said. He has a medium build, had no facial hair and also wore a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information can call Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.