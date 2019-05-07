Rain expected to move into valley

Motorists who cleaned their cars over the weekend may need to rewash them soon as scattered showers may splatter them as early as this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm system was on the edge of the valley this afternoon and was expected to move through and linger until about 10 p.m., Meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Wednesday, meanwhile, will be mostly dry, with a 10% chance of rain through the evening. The chance for rain increases to 20 to 50% Thursday, Kryston said.

A 50% chance of rain is projected for Friday, decreasing to 20 to 50% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday, she said.