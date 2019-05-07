Suspect in NLV shooting death blames spirit possession

A woman accused of taking a man’s life told cops she’d shot a “spirit” that had apparently possessed the victim, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The probable cause affidavit noted that Kiahna Katrice Hawkins, 30, sounded “mentally disturbed” when she called 911 saying that spirits may have killed a man whose body she’d discovered, police said.

Officers responded at about 11:30 a.m. Friday to an apartment in the 5000 block of North Losee Road, south of Washburn Road, and found the 50-year-old man dead from a gunshot blast, police said. The relationship between Hawkins and the victim wasn’t clear.

But Hawkins said that around 4 a.m., the victim had come to the bedroom with a female spirit, and that a separate “large red and orange woman” presence had harassed him, according to police. This led the victim to act as if he “wasn’t himself,” she said.

Hawkins said she found it odd that the victim’s gun was on the bed, so she grabbed it and pulled the trigger in self-defense when the victim approached her, police said.

Asked if she admitted to shooting the victim, Hawkins said yes, but that the spirit had set her up, police said.

The optics weren’t good, so Hawkins, who was scared, decided against immediately calling the cops, police said.

Hours later, when she woke up, she realized she hadn’t been in a “virtual-reality video game” like she thought, police said. The spirits were gone, but the man’s body wasn’t.