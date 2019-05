2 wounded in shooting northwest of Strip

Two people were wounded after reports of multiple gunshots today in a neighborhood just northwest of the Strip, Metro Police said.

Someone called 911 about 12:10 p.m. and reported hearing shots in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Officers found two people with nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Medics were on the scene, police said.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.