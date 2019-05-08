Fumes on plane send 8 people to hospital

Eight people were taken to the hospital this morning after they were overcome by fumes on a Spirit Airlines plane preparing to depart Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport officials said.

Flight 170 had pushed back from the gate and was taxing to take off when the incident was reported about 8:30 a.m., airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Seven people on the plane, including crew members, and one medical responder were hospitalized, Crews said. Seven other people requested medical attention, she said.

No information was available about the source of the fumes.