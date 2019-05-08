Nothing to see in Mueller report

After two years of investigations with a small army of lawyers, special counsel Robert Mueller had to leave the obstruction of justice matter undecided. This fact offers plenty of evidence that he and his team did not find any obstruction.

If he had, he would certainly have said so. Now, Mueller is undermining Attorney General William Barr by saying Barr has misled the American people in his four-page letter summarizing the report.

Mueller lacked the fortitude and evidence to conclude on the obstruction of justice matter in his final report, indicating he was leaving that decision to Congress and the American people. In other words, Mueller laid a trap for Barr and Trump in the final report by circumventing the final decision on obstruction.

The Mueller report on the obstruction issue is a biased fiasco that should be discarded as incomplete and misleading.