Police: Woman violently shoved elderly man out of bus, causing death

METRO POLICE

Three times the suspect’s age, the elderly victim reportedly tried to diffuse the woman’s profane outburst as he walked past her on a public bus.

Cadesha Michelle Bishop, 25, had been cursing at passengers on March 21, so the 74-year-old man asked her to be “nicer” to them, according to Metro Police.

News reports identified him as Serge Fournier.

As Fournier grabbed his walker and turned to exit the Regional Transportation Commission bus in downtown Las Vegas, Bishop approached him from behind and shoved him with both hands, police wrote in an arrest warrant.

The force was strong enough that Fournier, who was found with a bloodied head, went airborne over the steps and was unable to stop the impact with his hands, police said.

He died on April 23 in hospice care from complications from blunt force trauma to his torso, police said.

His death was deemed a homicide, and Bishop was subsequently taken into custody Monday on a count of murder. She was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, jail records show. It wasn’t clear what day police identified her.

The incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. near March 21 on 13th and Fremont streets, police said. The incident was caught on footage recorded by RTC.

After the push, Bishop grabbed her young boy’s hand and fled on foot, police said. She was in part identified by a “Love” emblem on her jacket and her son’s Spider-Man backpack.

Police tried talking to her on Friday but could only find her son his school, where she would regularly pick him up, according to the warrant. He was hauling the same backpack caught on video.

Soon after, Bishop called detectives and agreed to meet with them, police said. She didn’t show up but was arrested three days later.