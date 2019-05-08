President is a proven coward

There is a country western song called “Coward of the County.”

There is now a president who can be called “Coward of the Country.”

This coward hid from the White House correspondents’ dinner, a dinner in honor of the president and staff, as well as many of his supporters.

Holding a campaign rally at the same time of the dinner shames him to no end.

His many deferments from military service adds to legendary cowardice.

His constant criticisms of a war hero, the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, show the true nature of his character.

The time has come for members of the media, veterans and first responders to show their bravery and condemn and rid us of this coward.