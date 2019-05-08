Sun on the Strip Podcast: Vegas Uncork’d, Mama Rabbit, Celestia and more

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
May 8, 2019
Vegas Uncork'd, Mama Rabbit, Celestia, drag brunch shows and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Weekly deputy editor Genevie Durano to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit is back for its 13th year.
- WagyuMafia is holding a pop-up event at MGM Grand.
- The Back of House Brawl and Project Dinner Table are coming to the Park.
- Mama Rabbit, a new bar by Bricia Lopez, is opening in July at Park MGM.
- The delayed show “Celestia” opens this weekend at the STRAT.
- New drag shows are coming to Chateau and the House of Blues.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?