Suspect arrested in hit-and-run involving motorcycle cop

A motorist suspected of injuring a Metro Police officer in a hit-and-run crash during a traffic stop early Wednesday is in custody, the agency said on Twitter.

Metro's traffic bureau announced the arrest Wednesday night but did not provide further details. Police described the crash as deliberate.

The incident occurred at about 5:50 a.m. near Jackson Avenue and C Street, near Owens and D Street, police said. The traffic cop had pulled over the vehicle, when the driver backed it up against the officer and the motorcycle.

The officer, who was hit, was treated at University Medical Center for minor injuries, police said.

The suspect, along with a passenger, then fled the scene, police said. The abandoned blue four-door Mercedes-Benz SUV was later spotted about a mile away, according to the Associated Press.