Barr is supposed to work for us

So, Attorney General William Barr admitted he never looked at the evidence in the Mueller report and it sounded like he has never read the whole report, yet he came out almost immediately and exonerated President Donald Trump from all charges? Rah, rah for the President, damn the truth.

Twenty-two months of work by special counsel Robert Mueller wasn’t analyzed by Barr because he was chosen to be the president’s wing man when he is supposed to work for the American people, to whom he has done a huge disservice.

Barr should resign; he embarrassed himself, the Justice Department and the American people with his testimony last week in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.