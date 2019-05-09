Historian a hit, president missed

I’m sure I’m not alone in regretting how the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been sabotaged by President Donald Trump.

With trepidation, I watched the ceremony Saturday but was delightfully surprised by the erudite historian’s speech. I expected his comprehensive knowledge of presidents, as he is an accomplished biographer, but his Mark Twain-quality humor floored me. He rivaled and even surpassed the former comedians who have entertained us before. Still, I have two recommendations that could have been included in this year’s ceremony:

• Use an empty chair in place of Trump, a la Clint Eastwood at the Republican convention in 2012.

• Use a Trump impersonator such as Alec Baldwin to give the president’s speech.