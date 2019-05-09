Impeachment can backfire

In the May 4 letter, “It’s time for Congress to act,” the writer calls for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump “for irresponsible, anti-American behavior and actions.”

But to impeach a president, it takes a majority vote in the House (217), which is achievable. Then, two-thirds of the Senate (67) must vote to convict the president. The Senate has 45 Democrats and 2 independents, who caucus with the Democrats, which means 20 Republicans would have to vote to convict.

President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House, but there weren’t enough votes in the Senate to convict him. He survived, finished his term with a 66 percent job approval rating and Republicans lost seats in the House.