Man who assisted school’s sports team accused of luring child for sex

CCSD POLICE

A 20-year-old man associated with a sports team at Sunrise Mountain High School is accused of sex crimes against a student, according to Clark County School District Police.

Nikolas Clater, who was not employed by the school district, was arrested Thursday and booked on two counts of lewdness with a child over 14 years old, and one count each of luring a child into a sex act and statutory seduction, police said.

He was being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center, jail logs show.

The investigation kicked off at the northeast valley school in February, the month after Clater started working with the athletic team, police said.

He was forbidden from stepping foot on school property as soon as the probe began, police said. The criminal case was filed on April 25, and a warrant was issued five days later, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Further details were not immediately available.