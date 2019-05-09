Metro officers’ heroics in wild shootout earn them ‘Top Cops’ honors

METRO POLICE

The police shootout could have easily been scripted for the big screen: two murder suspects, 66 gunshot blasts, a locked elementary school one tried to flee into, and no bystanders or cops injured.

It was no wonder the national media took notice — an action-film-like scene occurring in very real Las Vegas neighborhoods.

By the time the dust settled on the afternoon of July 11, 2018, a suspect was dead and the other jailed. They were accused in the broad-daylight slaying of a man in public before police gave chase.

Ten months later, two Metro Police officers will be accepting accolades in Washington, D.C., for their actions in averting a bigger tragedy.

In a dinner ceremony on Sunday, Officers William Umana and Paul Solomon will be handed a Top Cops Award by the National Association of Police Organizations, which is honoring officers in 10 states. The event is in its 26th year.

“The high-stakes pursuit by (Metro Police) had come to an end with no innocent lives taken and with two deadly criminals removed from the streets due to the actions of two very dedicated and brave TOP COPS,” the agency wrote in a news release.

Two hours after a slaying at a car wash, Umana spotted the suspect SUV, which was stolen, near Washington and Eastern avenues. When he tried to pull it over, the driver sped off.

As he followed, the suspects shot 34 times in five sequences toward police trailing behind, hitting cruisers.

From behind the wheel, Umana returned fire through his side window and spider-webbed windshield, police said.

The suspects, Fidel Miranda, 23, and Rene Nunez, 30, stopped suddenly in front of Howard Hollingsworth Elementary School. Nunez took off on foot, while Miranda climbed to the driver’s seat and put the SUV in reverse, prompting Umana to again open fire.

Solomon blasted a single round from his shotgun right, police said. Nunez, who also was wounded, was arrested at the school’s courtyard.

Nunez, who was indicted in August, is slated to face a jury in October, court records show. He was charged with 22 felonies.