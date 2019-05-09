Police: Driver accused of hitting motorcycle officer arrested

Metro Police say they have arrested a driver accused of taking off after intentionally backing into a motorcycle officer Wednesday during a traffic stop.

The officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

William Vinson, 22, was taken into custody about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near the 2600 block of South Decatur Boulevard, police said. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces counts of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault and grand larceny, police said.

Police did not immediately offer information to explain some of the counts Vinson faces or the reason for the traffic stop.

Earlier Wednesday, police said, they found the Mercedes-Benz SUV involved in the incident abandoned about a mile from where the officer was struck.

The incident happened about 5:50 a.m. today near Jackson Avenue and C Street, northwest of downtown Las Vegas, police said.

The officer stopped behind the SUV before it shifted into reverse, intentionally hitting the officer and his motorcycle, Metro Lt. Jason Johannson said. The SUV, with two men in it, left the scene, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.