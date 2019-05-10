Here and nationwide, education weighed down by teacher turnover

There are few careers as rewarding and impactful as teaching.

In addition to my role as a member of the Nevada Assembly, I am also a middle school teacher with the Clark County School District. Over the past eight years, I have worked alongside incredible educators who are dedicated and passionate about the work we do.

Unfortunately, despite the gratifying aspects of the job, there is an alarming upswing in teacher staffing vacancies across the country. Teacher turnover is best described as a circumstance in which educators move between schools for better opportunities or leave the profession altogether. Increases in teacher turnover rates could lead to workforce shortages as school districts lose personnel through attrition.

A study by the Alliance for Excellent Education indicated that teacher shortages have been on the rise since the mid-1980s. According to the National Center for Education Statistics School and Staffing Survey, the annual turnover rate nationally is approximately 16%.

In Nevada, the situation is worse. At 19.5%, our state’s turnover rate surpasses the national average. A recent statewide survey found that 50% of teachers are considering leaving their jobs.

In 2017, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the turnover rate had reached 29.5% over a three-year period beginning with the 2012-13 school year. What’s frightening is that there seems to be no end in sight to this crisis in the near term, even as our school-age population continues to grow. According to a study issued by the Clark County Education Association, there was a 25% drop in the number of people enrolled in education programs in the state between 2010 and 2016.

There is no single issue that led to the shortage of educators in our state. We need a comprehensive look at a whole range of topics, including teacher pay, working conditions and class sizes. That is why I have introduced Assembly Bill 276, which would establish the Nevada State Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force. The duties of the task force would include evaluating the challenges in attracting and retaining teachers throughout our state, making recommendations to the Legislative Committee on Education to attract and retain teachers, and submitting a report of the group’s findings and recommendations to the Legislature.

Ultimately, the task force will help us to better understand how to keep qualified and experienced educators in the teaching profession.

We cannot begin to address this matter without a proper understanding of the challenges in our school districts. Addressing this crisis will not be easy, but we must expend every effort for the sake of our students and educators. This study will serve as an important step in tackling the issue head on. I urge my colleagues to support AB276 so we can recruit and keep the best and brightest educators in Nevada’s school system.

Assemblywoman Brittney Miller represents District 5 in the Nevada Assembly.