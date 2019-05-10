Possible threat investigated at Henderson high school

Authorities this afternoon were probing a possible threat at Coronado High School in Henderson, according to a letter sent to parents.

Principal Mike Piccininni wrote to parents that the threat had not been substantiated, but that Clark County School District Police were investigating.

Classes weren’t disrupted and additional officers had been dispatched “out of an abundance of caution,” Piccininni said in the letter sent about 1:30 p.m. The nature of the perceived threat wasn’t clear.

“We take all threats very seriously and immediately turn them over to law enforcement to investigate and take action, as necessary,” said Piccininni, reminding parents to talk to their kids about reporting anything unusual through the SafeVoice app.