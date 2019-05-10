Right-wing group at UNLV removes leader after ‘white power’ comment surfaces

In a 10-second video clip that surfaced online, the president of a conservative student group at UNLV is heard blurting out “white power” and is seen flashing the OK hand sign that’s been appropriated by some white supremacists.

The undated footage shows Riley Grisar, the now-former leader of Turning Point USA at UNLV, sitting on a bed next to a young woman.

“We’re gonna rule the country,” said the woman. “White power,” Grisar responded.

His remark is echoed by an off-camera voice and the woman, who then hurled a racist and profane epithet aimed at black people.

“Yeah, (expletive) them all…” the off-camera voice is heard saying as a middle finger flashes in front of the camera as the video ends.

Turning Point USA, which UNLV said was first registered at the university this academic year, announced on its Twitter account late Thursday that Grisar had been dismissed. The statement went on to condemn the video, noting that the organization has a “zero-tolerance policy for hate.”

"The abhorrent views and language expressed in the video are antithetical to the values of diversity and inclusion that we espouse at UNLV every day," UNLV spokeswoman Cindy Brown said in a statement.

Turning Point USA identified Grisar by name in a news story on its website five days before dismissing him from office and the group.

The UNLV spokeswoman said Grisar was registered as an undergraduate.

It wasn’t clear when or where the video was filmed, but it had garnered more than 1.5 million views by Friday morning on Twitter, 16 hours after it was tweeted by @idg_news, an independent, self-proclaimed anarchist media organization.

“I'm horrified by this racist video,” Congresswoman Dina Titus, D-Nev., said in a statement Friday. “I taught at UNLV for over 30 years and I know these disgusting, hateful comments do not reflect the values of UNLV's student body. This organization has a history of hate, and schools should take a hard look at whether they belong on any campus.”

Grisar’s Twitter account had been deleted or deactivated by late Thursday, but a biography portion that remained online noted that he was a “Proud American” set to graduate in 2021.

Last week, Grisar and other student members of the conservative group’s UNLV chapter were berated by student protestors, who attacked their table display, which included a “build the wall” cardboard poster and anti-socialism signs outside the Lied Library, according to a video also posted online.

Founded in 2012, Turning Point USA, a nonprofit, advocates to “identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government,” according to its website, which boasts a presence at more than 1,300 U.S. colleges.

The group's founder, Charlie Kirk, a conservative commentator, has interviewed President Donald Trump, appeared on national talk shows, and was identified as the “youngest speaker” at the 2016 Republican National Convention, according to the website.

The Anti-Defamation League has published a list of news stories outlining controversies involving the group. “In the group’s six-year history, TPUSA’s leadership and activists have made multiple racist or bigoted comments and have been linked to a variety of extremists.”

UNLV’s Involvement Center website showed that the Turning Point USA UNLV chapter had nine members, but it only listed a vice president and a primary contact.

In its statement, Turning Point USA called the video “abhorrent, un-American and disqualifying,” praising the chapter’s leadership for acting “quickly” to remove Grisar.

An email message seeking further comment from Turning Point USA at UNLV was not returned. Attempts to reach Grisar were unsuccessful.