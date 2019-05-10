Strip for Locals: Dive In Movies at Boulevard Pool

Editor’s Note: Thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights and other new sports and entertainment offerings, Las Vegans are spending more time having fun on the Strip than ever before. The Sun’s Strip for Locals series is designed to highlight different destinations and attractions along Las Vegas Boulevard we think residents will enjoy just as much as tourists do.

The Cosmopolitan has magically maintained a hypnotic spell over Las Vegas locals since it opened more than eight years ago, and the center Strip resort has added even more features and amenities keeping it top-of-mind. For example, the new-ish Block 16 Urban Food Hall has become a regular stop for easy, delicious eats before a show or during a day trip to the Strip while visiting friends are in town. (Tasty tip: Try the Bronx Bomber cheesesteak at Lardo. You’re welcome.)

But there’s one annual event series at Cosmo that feels like it was created specifically for locals to get a chance to experience the resort’s more relaxing side. The Dive In Movie series returns to the rooftop Boulevard Pool this week, a super-casual, family-friendly screening of a favorite flick on the 65-foot digital marquee overlooking the Strip. It opens with “Mission Impossible: Fallout” on May 13 and continues every Monday night through Labor Day weekend. Upcoming movies include “Dirty Dancing,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Jaws,” “Black Panther,” “Top Gun” and “The Breakfast Club.” You can check the schedule here. Admission is $7, doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.

Cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks and snacks are available and you can upgrade with a daybed or cabana reservation (with a food and beverage minimum) by calling 702-698-6797. Whether you turn your Dive In Movie into a fun date night or take the kids to catch “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” spending a summer night on the Strip never felt so cozy and comfortable.