Pedestrian struck by car, killed near Henderson bus stop

Impairment and speeding are suspected in a crash that killed a pedestrian sitting next to a Henderson bus stop this afternoon, according to city police.

The collision occurred at about 3 p.m. near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road, Henderson Police said.

A 2016 Chevrolet sedan was traveling eastbound on Mountain Vista when it veered off the road and plowed onto the victim, who died at the scene, police said.

The driver was taken to St. Rose Dominican-Siena with unknown injuries, police said. He wasn't publicly identified.

Police said at about 5 p.m. that the account they provided was preliminary.

This was the sixth traffic fatality in Henderson this year.