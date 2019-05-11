Turn the page on light rail

The April 28 guest column by Robert Lang and William Brown Jr. claimed “the people wanted light rail” on Maryland Parkway and that the Regional Transportation Commission “ignored the public’s clear preference for light rail.” The authors used the term “public” as if it represented the metro area population: it did not.

A random sample survey of the region was not conducted. Instead, an individual could submit multiple comments on the RTC website. At public meetings near Maryland Parkway, there was no limit on the number of comment cards one could put in the Plexiglas boxes.

Furthermore, the question on transit options did not reference who would pay for light rail. Without these details, of course people in the project area picked the most expensive one.

If it was disclosed that the $1 billion light rail project would mean paying more in sales tax, support would have dropped. Let’s remember our sales tax is 13th-highest in the nation. What do you think the results would have been from a survey of metro residents about paying higher taxes to build light rail on Maryland Parkway?

Finally, it was inappropriate, and insulting to the RTC, for the authors to propose circumventing the RTC board’s decision, based on many months of research and analysis, to ask the governor and Legislature to overrule it. The board made a wise, fiscally responsible decision choosing a modern bus rapid transit system the region can afford. State officials should respect their decision.