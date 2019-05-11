Woman arrested in death of toddler at Las Vegas apartment

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder today after Metro Police found her fully-clothed, 2-year-old girl floating in a bathtub filled with water, according to Lt. Ray Spencer.

The woman had called 911 at about 3 p.m. today, but ignored orders to pull the child from the water and perform CPR, said Spencer, who described the incident as “absurd.”

The first Metro officer arrived within five minutes after the woman summoned first responders, Spencer said. However, he had to wait 90 seconds to 2 minutes before the woman came to the apartment door at 2855 North Walnut Road.

Immediately, the officer took the girl out of the water and attempted life-saving measures, said Spencer in a briefing broadcast online. The victim was declared dead at a hospital. It wasn’t clear when she died.

The investigation remained in its preliminary stages this evening, Spencer said.

The suspect was only described as a woman in her 40s. She and her daughter were alone in the apartment this afternoon, Spencer said.

But earlier in the day, at about 7 a.m., Metro had responded to some kind of domestic disturbance involving the suspect and her intimate partner in the apartment complex, Spencer said. The man was not believed to be involved in the slaying, he noted.

Further details on that call were not provided.

Spencer mentioned that officers were shaken up. “Disturbing is an understatement,” he said. “The point is, this right here is absolutely absurd — that I’m here discussing a 2-year old who was senselessly murdered.”