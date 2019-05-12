Who looks out for landlords?

Sunday, May 12, 2019 | 2 a.m.
In the April 25 story “Las Vegas’ affordable housing shortage at crisis level, advocates say,” LaLo Montoya, of Make the Road Nevada, is quoted saying: “It’s really inhumane, the level of liberties that our landlords have to kick out a family when they miss paying the rent.”
I have been a caring landlord in three states since 1980. Usually, when I gave a tenant more time to pay rent, they just lived in my house for free and could never come up with the rent. They had gotten bottle service at a club for their birthday, bought a fancy truck or had a great Christmas with the rent money.
Is Montoya working with lenders to not charge landlords late fees if our tenants don’t pay on time? If a law passes making it impossible to evict tenants who don’t pay rent on time, I am selling all of my rent houses. This is not the solution to a very real problem in Nevada.