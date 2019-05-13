Congress has misplaced focus

Many people are sick and tired of hearing about impeachment of the president, especially when it comes from any senator or member of Congress.

Imagine how the American public might start viewing our public servants — a name they should always go by to remind them who they are supposed to be working for — if they rolled up their sleeves and got to work fixing our aging and crumbling infrastructure; correcting our health care system; and changing our welfare system so it encouraged people to get back to work, instead of expecting everything free from the government.

Impeachment is not what our Congress and Senate should be working on. They need to support the president and get down to business with the job that Americans expect of them. That is really the only way that Americans will have any respect for them today and the next time they are in the voting booth.