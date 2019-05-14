Linq getting ESPN studio as part of sports betting deal

The Linq is getting an ESPN-branded TV studio as part of a deal for Caesars Entertainment to provide the network with sports betting odds and information that will be featured on the air and online, the companies announced today.

The studio, set to launch next year, will be used to create betting-related content and segments for ESPN’s new show, Daily Wager. It will also be used during major sporting events, especially marquee events in Las Vegas.

As part of the deal, Caesars branding will be integrated into ESPN programming in the coming weeks, officials said.

Chris Holdren, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Caesars, said the gaming giant was excited about the value of the collaboration. “When you combine that level of exposure alongside the unique opportunity to build a studio along the famed Las Vegas Strip, this deal is truly unique,” he said.

Connor Schell, executive vice president of content for ESPN, said Las Vegas has become an “epicenter of sports culture,” noting increased interest in betting and the addition of pro sports with the Golden Knights and Raiders.

“Having a great partner in Caesars Entertainment and soon a full studio presence in Las Vegas will help us create content that taps into that culture and grows our offerings to avid bettors and more casual fans,” Schell said.