Local Holocaust survivors eagerly accept honorary degrees from Touro University

Esther Finder’s parents always emphasized the importance of a good education. The day she graduated from Northwestern, her father took her cap and put it on his head.

“I realized, he never had a chance for an education,” she said.

Finder’s parents, each Holocaust survivors, were 16 when World War II started, and 22 when it ended.

“That’s prime time for an education,” she said.

Touro University Nevada recognized 20 Holocaust survivors on Monday by presenting them with honorary doctorate degrees during the medical school’s commencement at Westgate Las Vegas. Touro was founded on Judaic values of teaching service and learning, according to the university’s website.

Touro officials earlier this year started working with Finder, who is president of the Holocaust Survivors Group of Southern Nevada, to locate these survivors.

“I couldn’t do anything like this for my parents because they’re both gone, but I can do this for these guys,” she said.

Graduation isn’t the only milestone Finder tries to give survivors.

“A couple years ago, I gave them an opportunity to have a bar mitzvah, or a bat mitzvah,” she said. “Then later we had a prom which was great fun. Some of them came up with their walkers to the dance floor, parked their walkers and got out there and danced.”

Henry Kronberg, one of the honorees, called the award a “symbol of freedom.”

“I and many other Jews were deprived of any education,” he said while speaking at the commencement. “Even today in some countries, women are still deprived of a higher education.”

Kronberg said his education had to stop at grade school and that he “was jealous of people with a degree because I did not have the opportunity. I’m not jealous anymore. I feel better now.”

Touro President Alan Kadish during his opening remarks talked about the dangers of radicalization and anti-Semitism in the age of social media. He urged Touro’s graduating class to hold themselves to “a higher standard.”

“Many people will look upon you as role models,” he said. “All of us must strive for good, and wake each day knowing there is more good to do.”

Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser said he was 10 years old when Nazis invaded his home in Krakow, Poland. He spent time in concentration camps, including Auschwitz. He was finally liberated when he was 16.

“These American GIs, they looked like angels or Gods to us,” he said. “Many of the inmates were crawling on their hands and feet just to kiss their boots.”

During the ceremony, survivors proceeded one by one — some in walkers, some in wheelchairs — to receive their honorary degrees. Finder said that while survivors never officially got a college degree, “they certainly graduated from the school of hard knocks.”