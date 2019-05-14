Protect the EPA and our future

I have grave concerns about what is happening with the vitally important Environmental Protection Agency, which is on President Donald Trumpâ€™s chopping block.

The Trump administration plans to cut funding and roll back regulations. This is terrifying. We need the EPA to ensure that our air and water are clean.

In 1969, I saw what happened in Santa Barbara, Calif., when we experienced a devastating oil spill. The damage to the coastline was horrible.

We must fully fund the EPA so it can continue its work.

I have lived in Southern Nevada for more than 30 years. My family lives here. I have grown to love and appreciate the beauty of our desert. I would like to protect it for my children, grandchildren and future generations. The EPA will play an important part in this.