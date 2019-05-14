Trump not in Obama’s class

Regarding the May 3 letter “Obama should take gloves off:” Although I agree that President Donald Trump has broken political protocol by publicly criticizing Barack Obama time and time again, and although it would seem that Obama could say “enough is enough” and counterpunch, Obama shows that he, unlike Trump, is a gentleman who has class.

I remember Michelle Obama saying “when they go low, we go high.” Wouldn’t it be great if our current leader would follow the class-act his predecessor was?