UNLV basketball adds UCLA to schedule

UNLV basketball has added another potential quality opponent to its non-conference schedule, as the Rebels will play a home-and-home series with UCLA beginning in the 2019-20 season.

UCLA will host UNLV at Pauley Pavilion this upcoming season, and the Rebels will host the return game at the Thomas & Mack Center in 2020-21, according to a source.

Both programs will be guided by first-year coaches this season, with T.J. Otzelberger taking over at UNLV and former Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin now at UCLA.

UCLA underperformed in 2018-19, as former coach Steve Alford was fired in the midst of a 17-16 campaign. But with the Bruins’ recruiting platform and Cronin’s track record of success, UCLA should be a quality team the next two years.

UNLV’s non-conference schedule is looking competitive for 2019-20. In addition to the UCLA road game, the Rebels will also play at Cincinnati, at BYU and at Cal.

