UNLV is the first to offer Desert Pines guard Milos Uzan

When it comes to recruiting a prospect, it’s usually better to be early than late. That’s the strategy UNLV appears to be taking with Desert Pines guard Milos Uzan.

Uzan just wrapped up his freshman year for the Jaguars, and it was an impressive campaign: 13.4 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. That was enough to attract the attention of new UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger, and after attending a recent Desert Pines practice, the Rebels offered Uzan a scholarship.

It was the first offer Uzan has received so far, putting UNLV at the front of the line for the 6-foot-3 floor general.

“It felt good,” Uzan said. “Being that my first offer is from my home area is pretty cool.”

Uzan has also drawn interest from Oregon State, Washington, Pepperdine and BYU, but UNLV may have had the inside track in getting to Uzan first, as Rebels assistant DeMarlo Slocum was a high school teammate of Uzan’s father and coach, Mike Uzan.

Milos Uzan said it was Slocum who actually extended the offer.

“Coach Slocum told me that they really liked my game and that they wanted to offer me,” Milos Uzan said.

Uzan will play his summer ball for Vegas Elite, and he said he wants to improve his ball-handling, pull-up jumper and individual defense.

Uzan said he is early in the recruiting process and still open to any suitors.

If UNLV does parlay its early offer into an eventual commitment from Uzan, the Rebels will be getting a player who takes pride in his competitive attitude.

“I’m a playmaker,” Uzan said. “I can score, I can shoot, I get my teammates involved. And I’m a winner. You’ve got to be competitive — I compete all the time. Every play, I compete.”

Rebels offer Anthony Swift

UNLV also offered one of Uzan’s teammates at Desert Pines, Class of 2021 forward Anthony Swift.

Uzan said Swift, a 6-foot-5 swingman, is one of his best friends — and a good finisher around the rim.

“He’s long, athletic, he always plays hard,” Uzan said of Swift. “And he’ll go and get it if you throw him a lob.”

