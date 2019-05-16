Curtain Up: Xavier Mortimer, Lady Antebellum and Christina Aguilera

Courtesy

If you haven’t seen Lady Antebellum’s “Our Kind of Vegas” show at the Pearl, you’re missing out on a uniquely intimate musical experience. The acclaimed country trio, which has sold more than 18 million albums, takes advantage of the venue’s up-close-and-personal vibes to tell stories and test out new songs, which is exactly what happened during the group’s return to the Palms last weekend. Lady A previewed new single “What If I Never Get Over You,” performing it for the first time in the U.S. after debuting the track at the C2C festival in Europe in March. Catch them back onstage May 17 and 18 this week or when they return to Vegas in August.

Former Cirque du Soleil artist and current star of “Xavier Mortimer’s Magical Dream” six nights a week at the Windows Showroom at Bally’s Las Vegas, Xavier Mortimer just booked a new gig. He’ll perform at the Magic Castle in Hollywood September 9-16, the prestigious private institution also known as the clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts. A plethora of celebrities and magic legends have played the castle through the years including Johnny Carson, David Blaine, Siegfried & Roy, Steve Martin and more. Mortimer’s shows there will include highlights from his Vegas show as well as new illusions. “This is an incredible honor and a dream come true for me,” he said in a statement. If you’d like to check him out at Bally’s, go next weekend: “Magical Dream” offers buy one, get one free tickets for all Memorial Day weekend performances, May 25-27. Find more info here.

Christina Aguilera opens her “The Xperience” headlining residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on May 31 but she’s already making an impact on the local community with her show. The multiplatinum singer-songwriter along with Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment have announced that $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to the Shade Tree, Southern Nevada’s only 24-hour emergency shelter for women and children in crisis. “Christina not only possesses remarkable talent, she represents strength, perseverance and unapologetic female independence, characteristics so fitting for our mission to help homeless and abused women regain their own independence,” said Linda Perez, executive director at Shade Tree, in a statement. “We are honored and humbled to enjoy association with one of the world’s most talented artists and can’t wait to see how the community embraces the news of her involvement.”