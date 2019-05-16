Man arrested in slaying of woman, 63, in Henderson

A man has been booked on a murder count in the slaying of a 63-year-old woman earlier this year in northeast Henderson, police said.

Alan Sylwester, 62, was being held without bond at the Henderson Detention Center, jail logs show.

The victim, Karen Byer, 63, died from asphyxia, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. The death was ruled a homicide on May 9, police said.

Officers and medics responded about 8 a.m. on March 4 to a house in the 100 block of Caminito Amore, near Lake Las Vegas, and found the unresponsive victim, police said.

Sylwester was arrested after an “in-depth” investigation, police said.

Further details were not provided. The death marked the fifth homicide investigation in Henderson this year.