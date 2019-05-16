Report’s findings are substantial

In the May 8 letter, “Nothing to see in Mueller report,” the writer opines that the report “is a biased fiasco that should be discarded as incomplete and misleading.” I suggest the writer read the report. Should he do this, he would find it rather clear with regards to obstruction of justice and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller declined to say one way or the other whether President Donald Trump should have been charged, correctly citing the current Justice Department legal opinion that sitting presidents cannot be indicted. Furthermore, Mueller had concerns about the fairness of accusing someone, particularly the president, for whom there can be no court proceeding.

The report is not biased, incomplete or misleading. What Attorney General William Barr did with the report certainly was closer to that than anything Mueller did.

Peter McMurran, Henderson